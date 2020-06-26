1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yusuf Memon dies at Nashik Road prison

Yusuf Memon is the brother of Tiger Memon, an accused in the case who is still absconding.
1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict Yusuf Memon has died at Nashik Road prison in Maharashtra, PTI has reported.
A jail official told the news agency that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
Yusuf Memon is the brother of Tiger Memon, an accused in the case who is still absconding.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:58 pm