1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yusuf Memon dies at Nashik Road prison

1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict Yusuf Memon has died at Nashik Road prison in Maharashtra, PTI has reported.

A jail official told the news agency that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Yusuf Memon is the brother of Tiger Memon, an accused in the case who is still absconding.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.