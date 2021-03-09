English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

103-year-old Noida man takes COVID vaccine, oldest person in UP to get inoculated

Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari was accompanied by seven senior citizen members of his family who took the vaccine too at a private hospital in the city.

PTI
March 09, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

A 103-year-old Noida resident was administered the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, becoming the oldest person yet in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to have got inoculated against the deadly coronavirus.

Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari was accompanied by seven senior citizen members of his family who took the vaccine too at a private hospital in the city. "My father is feeling fit and fine," Maheshwari's eldest son Sudarshan Dayal (81) told.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 India #COVID-19 Vaccination #India vaccination
first published: Mar 9, 2021 09:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.