103-year-old Noida man takes COVID vaccine, oldest person in UP to get inoculated

Representative Image

A 103-year-old Noida resident was administered the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, becoming the oldest person yet in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to have got inoculated against the deadly coronavirus.

Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari was accompanied by seven senior citizen members of his family who took the vaccine too at a private hospital in the city. "My father is feeling fit and fine," Maheshwari's eldest son Sudarshan Dayal (81) told.