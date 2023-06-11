Immigration Central: Indonesia’s Golden Visa, Canada’s Verified Traveller effective from June, Hungary to tighten foreign worker rules

Representative image. (Photo: Metin Ozer via Unsplash)

Indonesia to launch Golden Visa programme

The Indonesian Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy has announced that the island country will soon launch a Golden Visa programme to attract wealthy foreign nationals. Though the details have not been announced yet, the Indonesian Golden Visa programme will follow the basic tenets of offering foreign nationals a residency permit in lieu of a specific money investment in this territory and meet the needed conditions.

A five-year and 10-year validity



The visa holders can get faster citizenship and visa application processes



The residence permit holders will have the right to legally own a property in the nation.

This Residency by Investment scheme (Golden Visa programme) will differ from the country’s Second Home visa that is aimed to attract high earners who plan to live in this country for a period of more than 10 years.

The objective of the Golden Visa programme is to make a significant contribution to the country’s economic sector, among others. The scheme would help to bring to the country a larger number of talents from countries worldwide, engaged in different fields such as health, digital, research as well as technology. After internationals would invest in the country through the property and other means, it would also help create jobs.

Canada announces Verified Traveller programme

Canada has announced the launch of a new Verified Traveller programme that would come into effect on June 21, 2023.

Vancouver International Airport



Edmonton International Airport



Calgary International Airport



Winnipeg International Airport



Toronto-Pearson International Airport T1 and T3



Leave permitted liquids, aerosols and gels in your carry-on.



Leave laptops and electronics in your carry-on.



Keep shoes, belts, light jackets and headwear on*.



Keep small items in your pockets.



Co-travellers 17 years or younger and 75 years and older can accompany you.



Passengers wearing headwear, including religious or cultural head coverings, may keep it on, however, additional screening of the headwear or head covering is required. If there is an alarm in the head area and it cannot be properly resolved, you may be required to remove your headwear or head covering in order for a physical search to be conducted.

Benefits of the new Verified Traveller lines include:It may be noted that verified travellers must comply with screening rules for non-permitted and prohibited items and will be asked to pass through a walk-through metal detector or full body scanner.

Several airports will also offer verified travellers with front-of-the-line service and additional benefits at transborder checkpoints (flights to the United States).

Hungary to tighten rules for foreign workers

Hungary is setting a limit to entry of foreign workers into the country and has announced stringent measures for workers from third countries that come to Hungary. Though the final rules have not been published yet, the revised rules are purported to protect the Hungarian workforce and create new jobs. Job seekers from third countries will have to adhere to specific quotas that don’t threaten the domestic labour market.

Hungary, it may be noted, hires the fewest foreign workers, especially compared to neighbouring countries of Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. According to official data, 430,000 foreigners are currently living in Hungary, with 161,000 of those having an European Union registration card while another 162,000 have a Hungarian residence permit.

Currently, anyone who is not a citizen of the European Union (EU) needs a combined residence and work permit in order to stay and work in Hungary. The work permit is valid for two years, after which it can be easily renewed if the employment relationship still exists. In case the employer and employee part ways, the work permit will be revoked, and issued again only if the employee finds a new employer.

The application procedure typically takes up to 70 days.

Identification document (passport)



Registered address in Hungary



Travel insurance



Documents verifying qualifications (e.g. university degree)



Letter of intent or preliminary labour contract

To start working for a Hungarian company, any employee needs to be integrated in the Hungarian social security and taxation system. Accordingly, they will also need a Hungarian social security number and a tax number.

Those holding work permit can also become Hungarian residents through a process called ‘family unification’, and can typically be started after the main applicant has received their work permit. The main applicant’s spouse and underage children (younger than 18 years old) can apply. The residence permit of dependents/family will be valid as long as the permit of the main applicant.

Poland’s new language rules to come into effect on June 24, 2023

Beginning June 24, 2023, to obtain an EU Long-term Residence Permit, foreign nationals must have a confirmed knowledge of Polish at B1 level. With the amendment, foreign nationals will be able to use certificates from select private examinations or certificates showing that they have passed internal language examinations at Polish universities as proof that they have obtained at least B1 Polish language skills.

Currently, the only acceptable proof of these language skills is either passing a public examination on the Polish language or graduating from a Polish school or university.