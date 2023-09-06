Immigration Central | Australia closes Pandemic Event visa, Canada makes biometrics mandatory for PR applicants

Effective September 2, 2023, Australia’s Temporary Activity Visa (subclass 408), aka Pandemic Visa, has closed. (Photo: Amber Weir via Unsplash)

Effective September 2, 2023, Australia’s Temporary Activity Visa (subclass 408) has closed. The Pandemic Event visa was introduced in April 2020 to enable temporary visa holders to remain in Australia lawfully while the border was closed.

From September 2, 2023, the Pandemic Event visa will only be available to people who already hold a Pandemic Event visa. These visa holders may be eligible for a subsequent visa until this visa closes for all applications on February 1, 2024, the Australian government has announced.

Extending the time before full closure will give employers time to find new workers and will also allow visa holders an opportunity to consider their options — apply for other visas if eligible or make arrangements to depart before their current visa expires.

The Australian Government introduced the Pandemic Event visa in April 2020 to enable temporary visa holders to remain in Australia lawfully while the border was closed. It also addressed labour shortages in critical sectors in the local economy.

Now that Australia’s borders are open and temporary visa holder numbers in Australia have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, the Pandemic Event visa is no longer required, the government announced.

Existing Pandemic Event visa holders

The announcement does not change the visa expiry date of existing Pandemic Event visa holders. Pandemic event visa holders may be eligible for a subsequent visa for up to 6 months after September 2, 2023.

From September 2, 2023, Pandemic Event visa holders are only eligible for a further visa if, at time of application, their current visa is expiring within 28 days or less, and they have a job or job offer in Australia. From September 2, 2023, applications will include a Visa Application Charge (VAC) of $405. There is also a visa charge for each family member included in the application.

Pandemic Event visa holders with a visa expiring after February 2024 will not be eligible for another Pandemic Event visa. This cohort should explore other visa options if they wish to remain in Australia or make arrangements to depart before their visa expires.

Other temporary visa holders: Temporary visa holders who applied for a Pandemic Event visa before September 2, 2023, will have their applications assessed under the arrangements in place at the time they lodged their visa application. This includes their period of stay in Australia.

Canada makes biometrics mandatory for PR applicants

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has made it mandatory that applicants applying for Canada’s Permanent Resident (PR) will have to submit biometric data as part of the application process. All individuals applying for Canada PR must submit biometrics, regardless if they have already submitted them for a temporary residence permit.

The new decision announced by IRCC comes as a part of Canada’s ongoing effort to modernise its immigration system and enhance immigration screening and strengthen border security.

The new rule marks a return to pre-pandemic procedures for Canada PR applications. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, IRCC enacted a policy in the Global Case Management System (GCMS) that exempted Canada PR applicants to resubmit their biometrics if they had submitted them alongside a temporary resident application within the previous 10 years.

Biometrics mandatory for:

· A visitor visa

· A work or study permit (excluding US nationals)

· Permanent residence

· Refugee or asylum status

· An extension of stay in Canada, known as a visitor record

· A work or study permit extension

Biometric Fees:

· Per person: $85

· Per family (2 or more people): $170

· Per group (3 or more performing artists): $255. Maximum fee for a group of 3 or more performing artists applying at the same time and place

Biometrics Exempt Applicants: The following individuals need to give their biometrics once every 10 years and do not need to give their biometrics again until the 10-year period expires. If they gave biometrics in the past as part of an application for a Canada Visitor Visa, Canada Work Permit or Canada Study Visa, it will be considered valid and another biometrics will not be required.

· Canadian citizens, citizenship applicants (including passport applicants), or existing permanent residents;

· Children under the age of 14;

· Applicants over the age of 79 (there is no upper age exemption for asylum claimants);

· Heads of state and heads of government;

· Cabinet ministers and accredited diplomats of other countries and the United Nations, coming to Canada on official business;

· US visa holders transiting through Canada;

· Refugee claimants or protected persons who have already provided biometrics and are applying for a study or work permit;

· Temporary resident applicants who have already provided biometrics in support of a permanent resident application that is still in progress.

Australia’s visas for GPs closing

The visas for General Practitioners (GPs) program is closing on September 16, 2023, removing the requirement for employers of International Medical Graduates (IMGs) to apply for a Health Workforce Certificate (HWC).

From September 16, 2023, employers looking to nominate IMG’s in primary care within Australia will no longer be required to submit a HWC as a part of their nomination application.

HR Plus will accept applications for a HWC until September 5, 2023, and September 13, 2023 for HWC Exemptions. Any applications on hand before these dates will be processed in line with the program guidelines.