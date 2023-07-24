What to eat: From turmeric to dark chocolates, boost your mood with these in your daily diet

Health benefits of dark chocolates: Dark chocolates contains tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, the "feel-good" neurotransmitter (Image: Canva)

The connection between "food" and "mood" goes beyond its rhyming coincidence. On days when you find yourself feeling down or gloomy, you may immediately reach for unhealthy fast food like cakes and burgers to comfort yourself. However, with growing health issues linked to unhealthy food choices, it is important to recognise the role wholesome and nutritious foods play when it comes to your well-being. Including healthy choices when it comes to eating can lead to both physical and emotional benefits, fostering a healthier and happier lifestyle.

Studies indicate that spikes in bad mood may be preceded by factors like poor sleep, negative social interactions, and stressful negative events. While establishing a direct link between food and its ability to elevate your spirits is challenging, there is ample evidence suggesting that certain diets, such as the DASH, vegetable-based, glycemic load-based, ketogenic, and Paleo diets, may have a more positive impact on mood compared to other dietary patterns.

In order to uplift your mood and satiate your cravings, consider eating foods that not only taste delicious but also contribute to improved brain health and emotional well-being. Here's what you can choose from:

Blueberries: These berries are known for their classy colour, delightful taste, and nutritional benefits. They are also packed with antioxidants, particularly flavonoids like anthocyanins, which support brain health and reduce oxidative stress, thus contributing to improved cognitive function.

Dark chocolate: No matter what the mood is, many of us love to gorge upon dark chocolate. Along with its tasty and rich flavour, dark chocolates also contain various antioxidants and bioactive compounds, such as flavonols, that contribute to its health benefits. Additionally, dark chocolates contains tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, the "feel-good" neurotransmitter. Increased serotonin levels in the brain can positively impact mood and overall well-being.

Eggs: This nutrient-packed breakfast staple is rich in choline, an important nutrient for brain development and function. Choline plays a key role in memory and learning, making eggs a valuable addition to a brain-boosting diet.

Fatty fish: Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, are not only delicious but are also packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids. These essential nutrients play a vital role in maintaining proper brain function and help enhance mood and reduce the risk of depression. Including fatty fish in your diet regularly can be a delightful way to support your brain health and uplift your spirits.

Greens: Folate plays a vital role in neurotransmitter production, contributing to mood regulation and emotional balance. Green vegetables, especially leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are not only packed with vitamins and minerals but are also rich in folate. Whether you make salads and soups or add them to your dishes, these greens will show you the greener side of life.

Nuts and seeds: Where do you get your rich source of healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals from? Nuts and seeds, right? These nutrient-dense foods not only benefit brain health but also nourish the brain with essential nutrients for optimal function. You can count on them to lift your mood when you feel low.

Turmeric: A yellow spice that is also a traditional medicine, turmeric contains curcumin, a potent compound with strong anti-inflammatory properties. It has been said to possess mood-enhancing effects. Use it as one of the ingredients to bake cookies or add a pinch of it to your favourite food, turmeric is good for your mood.