MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Telangana inks pact with National Health Authority for Ayushman Bharat

The MoU was signed in the backdrop of the state government deciding to join the national scheme.

PTI
May 24, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Medical and Health department signed a MoU with the National Health Authority to join the Central government's Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM JanaArogya Yojana) PM-JAY, an official release said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in the backdrop of the state government deciding to join the national scheme, it said.

Provide free treatment for mucormycosis, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tells PM Narendra Modi

"Accordingly, the state Medical and health department had finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the State. The CM (Chief Minister)has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending of the medical services in tune with the guidelines," it said. The Telangana BJP, in a statement, welcomed the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government's move.
PTI
TAGS: #Ayushman Bharat scheme #K Chandrashekhar Rao #National Health Authority #PM-JAY #Telangana
first published: May 24, 2021 03:39 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.