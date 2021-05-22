Provide free treatment for mucormycosis, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tells PM Narendra Modi
In a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said she was urging the Centre to take immediate action to bring relief to patients afflicted by mucormycosis.
May 22, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on May 22 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure assured supply of essential medicines and free treatment for mucormycosis.
In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Gandhi said she was urging the Centre to take immediate action to bring relief to patients afflicted by mucormycosis.
Gandhi, the chairperson of the opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA), said the central government has asked the states to declare mucormycosis as an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Thus, there must be adequate production and assured supply of essential medicines to treat it and cost-free care for those requiring treatment.
“I understand that Liposomal Amphotericin-B is absolutely essential for the treatment of mucormycosis. However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. Further, the illness is not covered in Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurance products,” Gandhi added.
Mucormycosis, also known as “Black Fungus”, is a caused by a type of mold called Mucormycetes which are present in our surrounding environment throughout.
While the presence of the causative agent is ample, the disease by itself is rare and affects those who are heavily immunocompromised (immune system's defences being low) and also having comorbidities such as diabetes.
COVID-19 affects the lungs causing inflammation or swelling which reduced the capacity of lungs to process oxygen. To relieve this, many patients are administered steroidal injections which reduce the inflammation. While steroids do provide certain benefits, they also reduce the immunity of a person. Such cases are prone to mucormycosis.
