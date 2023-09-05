Perfect eyebrows: Home remedies and tips for lush, thick, celebrity-style eyebrows

Natural eyebrows: Thick eyebrows are the latest Y2K trend: While you may have your cosmetic arsenal well equipped with an array of brow liners and pencils in every shade imaginable, it's worth considering natural home remedies to achieve that coveted thickness (Image: Canva)

Do you find yourself spending more time in front of the mirror, meticulously shaping your eyebrows? Perhaps you've caught yourself admiring the lush, thick eyebrows many celebrities and social media influencers flaunt. If you're nodding along, here's how to get perfect eyebrows.

Thick eyebrows are the latest Y2K trend - while you may have your cosmetic arsenal well equipped with an array of brow liners and pencils in every shade imaginable, it's worth considering natural home remedies to achieve that coveted thickness.

Causes of eyebrow hair loss:

Eyebrow hair loss can be attributed to several factors, including hormonal imbalances and immune system dysfunction, which can result in autoimmune diseases. Additionally, direct injuries to the forehead, particularly in the brow area, can lead to eyebrow hair loss. Furthermore, nutritional insufficiencies, such as a deficiency in vitamin A or zinc, can disrupt cellular growth and interfere with the normal production of hair.

Those suffering from dermatological conditions like eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis may also experience eyebrow hair loss. Thyroid gland diseases can influence the metabolism of the body and result in eyebrow thinning, as can leprosy, which is known to have similar effects.

Discover the time-tested secret for naturally thick eyebrows that have been passed down through generations. Here's the grandma's secret for naturally thick eyebrows:

Olive oil: This commonly used oil for cooking can also aid in stimulating hair growth, as it has been known to have hair-thickening properties. For those bushy brows that you may be hoping for, dipping a cotton swab in olive oil and massaging it thoroughly over the eyebrows can help. Leave it overnight for best results.

Aloe vera: A popular choice for a natural beauty-aiding agent, aloe vera can be applied generously over the brows. It offers hair follicle-strengthening properties and helps in achieving decent hair growth. The aloe vera gel may be mixed with coconut oil and washed off afterwards. The combined effect can result in the desirable brow thickness.

Coconut oil: Widely applied on the scalp for a luscious mane, coconut oil has long established its metier for thickening and growing hair. A small amount of coconut oil must be massaged over the eyebrows in a circular motion, and it can be washed in the morning after being kept through the night.

Lavender oil: This oil provides nourishment to the hair and aids in soothing irritated skin around the brow area if the eyebrow is cut due to some injury. Massaging a cotton swapped dipped in lavender oil and kept overnight can help. It is mainly recommended for treating stress.

Tea Tree oil: Like other oils, tea tree oil stimulates natural growth and thickens the brows. It also provides moisture to the follicles and promotes cellular health. It may be applied directly onto the eyebrows with gentle massage.

Avoid common mistakes that could hinder your journey to fuller, more beautiful eyebrows:

Refrain from over-plucking your eyebrows: Over-plucking can lead to thinning eyebrows over time. Ensure you pluck eyebrow hair in appropriate lighting, as dim lighting can make it difficult to see clearly, increasing the risk of mistakes.

Do not rub the eyebrow pencils too hard: When applying eyebrow pencils, avoid excessive pressure. Precise strokes are more effective and also prevent damage to your eyebrow hair.

Be gentle while washing your face: Vigorous scrubbing can irritate the delicate skin around your eyebrows, potentially leading to hair breakage. Use a soft touch when cleansing your face, paying extra attention to the brow area to protect your eyebrow hair.

These remedies may or may not have the desired results, depending on hormonal changes and the immunity of the person using them. If the thinning of eyebrows becomes concerning, it is best to visit the dermatologist for a consultation.