Novo Nordisk, Roche partner to enhance Type 1 Diabetes care for children in India

Vikrant Shrotriya, NNEF, and Omar Sherief Mohammad, Roche Diabetes Care sign the MoU to improve access to care for underprivileged children living with T1D in India

The Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) and Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC) on August 4 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve access to care for underprivileged children living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) in India.

This partnership is part of a global collaboration that will impact around 4,000 children with Type 1 diabetes in India.

“Our collaboration with Roche Diabetes Care India is a step in this direction and will provide access to diabetes management and care for close to 4,000 underprivileged children who live with Type 1 diabetes,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, MD, Novo Nordisk India.

Also read: ICMR releases guidelines for type-1 diabetes as cases rise among children

Both Novo Nordisk and Roche will provide free diabetes monitoring and management kits including insulin pens, needles, insulin cartridges, glucometers, strips, and lancets to children having Type1 diabetes mellitus.

“We believe in the power of collective impact and that united we can create a sustainable impact that goes beyond just providing medical support,” Omar Sherief Mohammad, Cluster Head – India, Roche Diabetes Care, said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 95,000 children suffer from type-1 diabetes below the age of 14 years in India with nearly 16,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the age group.

According to a senior official, the ICMR is in process of developing a new diabetic registry for the younger population which will serve as a database for those suffering with type 1 diabetes in India.