Is it good to drink water before sleeping? Here's how to maintain sleep hygiene and proper hydration

Benefits of drinking water: Sipping water before bed can help you maintain a proper fluid balance, preventing the risk of dehydration-induced sleep interruptions

A good nighttime routine — avoiding caffeine, keeping your digital devices away, and journaling or practicing relaxation techniques — determines, in great deal, the quality of your sleep. While there’s no dearth of methods, have you ever wondered about the role of hydration in achieving a restful night's sleep? While some find that drinking water before bed helps them sleep better, it causes sleeping issues in others.

Let’s find out if the practice of drinking water before bed is actually good for your sleep cycle or not.

Pros of drinking water before bed:

1. Hydration balance: Our bodies lose water throughout the day, and not staying adequately hydrated can lead to discomfort and even sleep disturbances. Sipping water before bed can help you maintain a proper fluid balance, preventing the risk of dehydration-induced sleep interruptions.

2. Muscle recovery: If you've had an intense workout during the day, staying hydrated can aid in muscle recovery while you sleep. Hydration supports the body's natural healing processes, ensuring your muscles are primed for another active day ahead.

3. Regulating body temperature: Our body temperature naturally drops as we fall asleep. Sipping water before bedtime can help regulate your body temperature, preventing overheating during the night that might otherwise disrupt your sleep.

4. Preventing snoring: Dehydration can lead to a dry throat and nasal passages, potentially causing snoring and mild sleep apnea. By maintaining proper hydration levels, you can reduce the chances of these nighttime nuisances.

5. Enhancing relaxation: A warm cup of herbal tea or a small glass of water can have a soothing effect before bed. This calming ritual can signal to your body that it's time to wind down, enhancing relaxation and promoting a smoother transition into sleep.

Cons of drinking water before bed:

1. Nocturnal bathroom trips: One of the main concerns about drinking water before bed is the potential for nocturnal awakenings to use the bathroom or in medical terms, nocturia. While hydration is essential, the need for repeated bathroom visits can disrupt your sleep cycle and leave you feeling groggy and drained the next day.

2. Gastroesophageal reflux: If you're prone to acid reflux or heartburn, consuming water before bed might exacerbate these issues. The horizontal position during sleep can allow stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus more easily, leading to discomfort and disturbed sleep.

3. Interrupted sleep cycle: While staying hydrated is crucial, drinking too much water before bed can lead to interrupted sleep as your body works to process the excess fluids. It is essential to strike a balance between maintaining hydration and avoiding disturbances during the night.

4. Sleep apnea: For individuals with sleep apnea, excessive fluid consumption close to bedtime can worsen the condition. Fluid retention can contribute to swollen airways, making breathing more challenging during sleep.

5. Potential anxiety: If you are particularly sensitive to the sensation of a full bladder or are anxious about needing to wake up for bathroom trips, drinking water before bed might heighten your anxiety and, consequently, impact your ability to fall asleep.

The bottomline

The relationship between drinking water before bed and its impact on sleep is a nuanced one. On one hand, maintaining proper hydration is crucial for overall health, including sleep quality. On the other hand, excessive fluid consumption right before bedtime can lead to disturbances that affect your sleep cycle. The answer is, hence, to find a balance. If you're considering making a habit of drinking water before bed, it's important to assess your body's response and make adjustments accordingly. Being mindful of your body's signals and experimenting with different routines can help you find the balance that works best for your sleep hygiene.

Also, stay hydrated throughout the day and avoid overly spicy or sweet food for dinner so you do not need to drink excessive amounts of water at bedtime.