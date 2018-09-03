App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to create the perfect home gym

Have you grown tired of signing up for gym memberships and never turn up? It may the right time to consider creating your own personal gym at home.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Having a gym at home can be a great convenience. Considering it's tough to spare time for exercise in the hustle bustle of a hectic life, setting up a gym at home is a perfect way to create a refreshing corner in a familiar environ.

But, people end up wasting a lot of money on unnecessary cardio equipment and overpriced specialist products that, quite frankly, may not be very useful in a home environment. You can always start with the very basic and keep an eye out for the upgrades. Make those additions when the time and price are right. You could also register on multiple health apps and set fitness goals with a friend or a co-health enthusiast.

An advantage of having your own tailor-made space is the fact that you can visualise what you are trying to become. Think about what motivates you and fill your space with the paraphernalia. If you are worried about no outdoor exercises, we have you covered there as well. If you really want to run, just go outside and hit the pavements.

Disclaimer: The health tips, diet or exercise advice mentioned in this article is not intended as medical diagnosis or treatment. If you have any medical condition please seek professional advice.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 09:07 pm

tags #Fitness with Moneycontrol #Gym training at home #Health is wealth #Health news #Health trends #Home gyms #Men's health #Staying fit #Workout at home

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.