Arm circles: Get toned arms by sticking to this simple, fun exercise

A sedentary lifestyle often leads to sudden weight gain that can be seen in a few body parts more explicitly than others. It’s the face, thighs, abdomen, and of course, arms that take an immediate hit! If you particularly miss flaunting your beautifully toned arms, look no further than the tried-and-true arm circles exercise.

Such targeted arm workouts help you improve muscle definition and help strengthen the biceps, triceps, shoulders, and back muscles. Arm circles is a simple yet highly effective workout that can help you achieve sculpted arms. Here’s a quick guide to help you delve into the benefits of arm circles, how to perform them correctly, and tips to maximize your results.

The benefits of arm circles exercise:

1. Toned muscles: Arm circles target several muscle groups in your arms, including the biceps, triceps, and deltoids. Regularly incorporating this exercise into your fitness routine can lead to well-defined and toned arm muscles.

2. Improved shoulder mobility: Arm circles are excellent for enhancing shoulder flexibility and mobility. This can be particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours working at a desk or suffer from stiff shoulders.

3. Burn calories: Arm circles might seem simple, but they can elevate your heart rate and help you burn calories. They are an excellent addition to your cardio routine.

4. No equipment needed: One of the best things about arm circles is that you can do them anywhere, anytime, without any special equipment. All you need is enough space to stretch out your arms.

How to perform arm circles:

Step 1: Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your core engaged and maintain good posture throughout the exercise.

Step 2: Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the ground, forming a 'T' shape with your body.

Step 3: Start making small circular motions with your arms, moving them forward in a clockwise direction. Keep your wrists relaxed and focus on using your shoulder muscles to perform the movement.

Step 4: Continue the forward arm circles for 20-30 seconds, gradually increasing the size of the circles as you warm up.

Step 5: After completing the forward circles, reverse the direction, making small circles in a counterclockwise motion for another 20-30 seconds. Repeat the exercise for 2-3 sets.

Tips for maximum results:

Maintain proper form: Ensure that your arms remain parallel to the ground throughout the exercise. Avoid shrugging your shoulders or bending your elbows.

Control your breathing: Inhale deeply as you raise your arms and exhale as you lower them. Controlled breathing can help you perform the exercise with more ease.

Gradually increase intensity: As you become more comfortable with arm circles, you can increase the duration and intensity of the exercise. Try doing larger circles or extending the workout time.

Incorporate variations: To target different muscle groups, you can experiment with variations like arm circles with weights or resistance bands.

Include in your regular routine: For the best results, include arm circles as part of your overall fitness routine. Combining them with other upper body exercises will help you achieve a well-rounded arm workout.

Don’t forget to warm up: Always start with a brief warm-up to prepare your muscles. Arm circles can be an excellent way to warm up your shoulders before more strenuous activities.