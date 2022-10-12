China detects 2 'more infectious' Omicron variants, imposes fresh lockdowns

China has imposed fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions across the country amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

This comes as the world's second-biggest economy detected two new Omicron sub-variants—BF.7 and BA.5.1.7—in several provinces which are said to be highly infectious with greater transmissibility.

China’s national health commission on October 12 reported 1,760 new local infections for the previous day, including cases from cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xian.

BF.7 (also known as BA.2.75.2) is sub-lineage of Omicron variant BA.5.2.1. According to the reports, BF.7 has also been spreading in Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark and England.

Also read: IMF cautions against moving manufacturing out of China

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier warned against the BF.7 variant of Omicron, expecting it to become the new dominant variant.

The new outbreak will test China's zero-Covid policy that aims to stamp out the infection through border curbs, mass testing and strict lockdowns.