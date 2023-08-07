Causes of bloating and burping: Ditch these foods to avoid bloating after eating and excessive burping

Burping and bloating: Common triggers for bloating and discomfort include carbonated drinks, fast food, alcoholic beverages, legumes, cruciferous veggies, dairy products, gluten, some fruits and certain sweeteners (Image: Canva)

If you've ever felt your belly swell up like a balloon, ready to burst any moment, you're not alone. Gas and bloating are common digestive problems that affect many people, and can cause discomfort, pain and an irritating feeling of tightness in your abdomen. But don't worry, you can prevent and reduce these annoying symptoms by making some simple changes to your diet. Experts recommend avoiding foods and drinks that can trigger gas production or sensitivity in your digestive system.

Gas and bloating happen when your stomach and intestines fill up with air or gas, which can make you burp, fart, or feel tight in your abdomen. This could be because you ate too much, swallowed air, or are having certain foods or drinks that your body doesn't digest well. Some of the common culprits are greasy or spicy foods, carbonated beverages, and dairy products. By limiting or avoiding these items, you can keep your tummy happy and flat.

Jaipur-based holistic nutritionist Sweta Gattani, founder EatwisebySG, blames certain foods that are not fully processed by your stomach and small intestines. "Common triggers for bloating and discomfort include carbonated drinks, fast food, alcoholic beverages, legumes (like beans, peas, lentils, and chickpeas), cruciferous veggies (such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and lettuce), dairy products, gluten, some fruits (like apples, pears, watermelons, and peaches), and certain sweeteners," she says.

When the gastrointestinal tract struggles to process certain foods, it can cause indigestion. Let's take a look at what foods to steer clear of:

Legumes: Beans and certain legumes, like peas and lentils, are known for their ability to induce gas. Beans possess significant quantities of a complex sugar known as raffinose, which the body struggles to digest. Additionally, their fibre content contributes to increased gas production when consumed in larger amounts.

Vegetables: Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, asparagus and cabbage also have raffinose and lots of fibre. These vegetables might produce gas that’s smelly. Other vegetables include, zucchini, onions, shallots, beets and snow peas.

Whole grains: When you eat foods like wheat and other whole grains (not rice), your tummy might get gassy and bloated because of raffinose and fibre. Certain grains, such as wheat, barley, and rye, contain a substance called gluten. For those who are sensitive to it, consuming gluten can result in feelings of gas and bloating.

Dairy products: While dairy products are beneficial for health, as you age, you might struggle with the lactose found in them. Even though milk, cheese, and yogurt provide essential protein and calcium, approximately 75 percent of people worldwide could face problems digesting lactose as they grow older. If you're one of them, consuming dairy products might result in bloating and unpleasant gas.

Carbonated drinks: Soda and beer are carbonated drinks that can lead to excess gas and bloating. Drinking soda results in swallowing gas, which might cause belching or trapped air in the gut. Some diet sodas with sugar alcohols can lead to excessive flatulence. Beer, due to its fermentation and carbonation, can also contribute to gas buildup. People sensitive to gluten might experience gas and bloating from consuming beer.

Gums and candies: Many gums have sugar alcohols that cause gas and bloating. Chewing gum makes people swallow air, leading to trapped gas. Similarly, sucking on hard candy also makes air get trapped, and the sugar alcohols in candies can also create gas and bloating.

High-fructose fruits: If you are sensitive to fructose, it's best to consume sweet fruits like apples, watermelon, grapes, grapefruit, nectarines, plums, peaches, ripe bananas, prunes, and raisins in moderation or avoid them. Instead, opt for blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, pineapples, mandarin oranges, lemons, or slightly unripe bananas to satisfy your fruit cravings and avoid any discomfort.

Better safe than sorry:

Self-analysis, says Gattani, is the best way forward. "Begin by removing the troublesome foods for a period, and then slowly reintroduce them later on. Pay attention to your body’s requirements and reaction. Prevention is your best defense. Tune in to your body's signals, learning what suits you and what doesn't. Skip only the foods that set off your symptoms, rather than giving up on everything. And as you reintroduce foods, keep in mind that moderation holds the answer," she says.