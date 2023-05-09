Bloated stomach? It can turn uncomfortable and painful if not treated on time

While bloating usually goes away in 24 hours and there are also remedies for immediate relief, it can become a serious consistent problem (Image: Canva)

Imagine you had a hearty meal, but before you could get to your bed for a peaceful afternoon nap, your belly starts to stretch, hurt, and feel twice its original size. The heaviness, the unimaginable pain, and the belching are all signals of bloating.

What leads to this feeling of ‘too full’ post-meal? Most commonly, gas can accumulate in the intestines when you eat too much, or swallow air while eating, or when the bacteria in the colon breaks down food that wasn't fully digested in the small intestine. Constipation, stress, and hormonal fluctuations are also among common factors that lead to bloating.

While bloating usually goes away in 24 hours and there are also remedies for immediate relief, it can become a serious consistent problem. In that case, it is crucial to bring some lifestyle changes like tweaking your diet and exercising regularly. Here are some tips to help you avoid those uncomfortable bloating episodes.

Avoid processed, fatty foods

This goes without saying: High-fat meals take longer for your digestive tract to process and hence, may cause bloating. Digestion can act differently for different types of fats like trans, saturated, and unsaturated. Be careful of which kind of fat is causing issues. Not to forget, processed foods are usually high in sodium, which causes water retention and thus, bloating. Limit your intake of fatty, processed foods.

Carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and even fibrous foods can be a common cause of bloating (Image: Canva)

Fill up on probiotics

Natural probiotics help restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut, thus reducing inflammation and gas production. They can also help in more effective digestion of food, reducing the chance of bloating. Yoghurt, sauerkraut, kombucha, miso, kefir, and tempeh are some of the best options that you can add to your daily diet.

Know your triggers

It is important that you know what triggers bloating in your body. Carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and even fibrous foods can be a common cause of bloating. Apples, beans, cruciferous vegetables, dairy products, legumes, excess salt, and whole grains are some of the common triggers.

Limit fizzy drinks

Carbonated water or soda may add air into your gastrointestinal tract. The more gas that is trapped, the more bloating you will experience. Switch to normal water, and stay hydrated at all times. This is a long-term fix so be patient.

Work up a sweat

Nothing a little exercise cannot fix. Add a light workout to your routine to keep things moving smoothly in your tummy. Exercise increases the motility of your colon, which reduces the amount of time your stool sits in your belly making gas. Exercise also increases blood flow to your gut, encuraging your bowel muscles to work harder and get toxins out of your system. Always take out time to go for a short walk after a big meal.