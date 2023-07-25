16 tips to reduce stress: Acknowledging it is the first step to recovery

Identifying the root causes of your stress can help you develop targeted strategies to address them

We all go through some degree of stress in our lives everyday because of the challenges we face in today’s world. Stress can be defined as a state of worry or mental tension caused by a difficult situation. It's a natural human response that prompts us to address challenges and threats in our lives. It could be your job, studies, family illness, or money troubles. The way we respond to stress, however, makes a big difference to our overall well-being.

“Stress becomes distressing when we refuse to acknowledge it,” says Mimansa Singh Tanwar, Clinical Psychologist, Head School Mental Health Program, Fortis National Mental Health Program. “It can affect us in three ways – mental, emotional and physical. Those under stress might be irritable, sad, anxious, snapping at their co-workers or family. The work performance might suffer. You could feel lethargic, unable to sleep, aches and pains,” adds Tanwar.

Stress affects both the mind and the body. A little bit of stress is good and can help us perform daily activities. Too much stress can cause physical and mental health problems. Learning how to manage stress can help us feel less overwhelmed and support our mental and physical well-being.

Rahul Chandok, Head Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, shares some tips to relieve stress and feel better:

1. Identify the source: Recognise the specific factors causing your stress. Identifying the root causes can help you develop targeted strategies to address them. “To help find the cause, identify the event. In that event try to understand what is in your control and what is not,” says Tanwar.

2. Practice deep breathing: Deep, slow breathing can activate the body's relaxation response, reducing stress and promoting a sense of calm. Try diaphragmatic breathing exercises to ease tension.

3. Engage in physical activity: Regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, or yoga, releases endorphins (feel-good hormones) and helps reduce stress levels.

4. Maintain a healthy diet: Eat balanced meals and avoid excessive caffeine, sugar, or processed foods, as they can contribute to feelings of anxiety.

5. Get adequate sleep: Prioritise sleep and establish a consistent sleep schedule. Quality rest is crucial for managing stress.

6. Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness meditation and practices can help you stay present, reduce anxiety, and improve focus.

7. Limit screen time: Reduce exposure to screens (phones, computers, TVs) before bedtime to improve sleep quality.

8. Reach out for support: Talk to friends, family, or a therapist about your feelings. Sharing your stress can alleviate its weight.

9. Engage in hobbies: Pursue activities you enjoy, whether it's reading, painting, gardening, or playing music. Hobbies provide a healthy outlet for stress.

10. Practice time management: Plan and prioritise tasks to avoid feeling overwhelmed by a busy schedule.

11. Laugh and have fun: Engage in activities that make you laugh and bring joy. Laughter can be an effective stress reducer.

12. Spend time in nature: Being outdoors and surrounded by nature can have a calming and grounding effect.

13. Set boundaries: Learn to say no when necessary to avoid overcommitting and overwhelming yourself.

14. Positive affirmations: Use positive affirmations to challenge negative thoughts and boost self-esteem.

15. Learn to relax: Incorporate relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation or visualization into your daily routine.

16. Avoid alcohol and substance abuse: Avoid using alcohol or substances as a coping mechanism, as they can worsen stress in the long run.

Remember, each person’s experience of stress is unique, and different strategies work for different individuals. It is crucial to find what works best for you and to prioritise self-care. “Don’t judge yourself. In today’s day and age, everyone is juggling too many things in trying to do their best in every department. If things are impacting you time and again, don’t hesitate to reach out to a therapist,” says Tanwar. Prioritising mental health is vital for a balanced and fulfilling life.