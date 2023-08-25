10 foods that are slowly killing your testosterone level, causing hormonal imbalance

Causes of low testosterone: High sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, which in turn may lower testosterone levels (Image: Canva)

A powerful hormone in both men and women, testosterone has the ability to control sex drive, regulate sperm production, promote muscle mass, and increase energy. Present in higher quantities in people assigned male at birth, this hormone gradually decreases with growing age.

If you too are running low when it comes to testosterones, you might want to check your diet plan, for there are certain foods that might unknowingly sabotage your efforts to keep those levels up! Let us shed some light on 10 common foods that could be negatively impacting your testosterone production and your hormonal balance:

1. Soy:

Soy products, often considered a healthy protein alternative, contain compounds known as phytoestrogens. These plant-based compounds mimic estrogen in the body, potentially disrupting the delicate balance of hormones. While moderate soy consumption may not pose significant risks, excessive intake could potentially lower testosterone levels.

2. Dairy:

While dairy is a staple in many diets, some research suggests that high dairy consumption may lead to a reduction in testosterone levels. Dairy products contain dietary estrogens that can interfere with your body's natural hormone production, particularly in those sensitive to dairy or consuming it in excess.

3. Sugar:

Excessive sugar intake is linked to a host of health issues, and its impact on testosterone is no exception. High sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, which in turn may lower testosterone levels. Minimising your intake of sugary foods and beverages can help support healthy hormone levels.

4. Mint:

While mint is often celebrated for its refreshing flavour and benefits, it might not be as kind to your testosterone levels. Certain compounds found in mint, such as menthol, have been shown to have anti-androgenic effects, potentially reducing testosterone production.

5. Alcohol:

Excessive alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on your hormonal balance. Alcohol is known to increase the conversion of testosterone into estrogen, leading to a drop in testosterone levels. Moderation is key, as heavy drinking can have lasting effects on your hormone health.

6. Baked Items:

Many baked goods, such as cakes, pastries, and cookies, are often loaded with unhealthy fats and sugars. These foods can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance, both of which are linked to decreased testosterone levels. Opt for healthier snack alternatives to support your hormone health.

7. Trans Fat:

Trans fats are often found in fried and processed foods, and their consumption has been associated with a range of health issues. These fats can contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance, potentially leading to reduced testosterone levels. Reading food labels and avoiding trans fats can be a step toward healthier hormones.

8. Vegetable Oil:

Certain vegetable oils, such as soybean and corn oil, contain high levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids. While some fats are essential for hormone production, an imbalance of these fatty acids could negatively impact testosterone levels. Opt for healthier cooking oils like olive oil or coconut oil.

9. Nuts:

Nuts are generally considered a nutritious snack, but some varieties, like peanuts, can be high in an amino acid called L-arginine. High levels of L-arginine may increase cortisol levels, which could suppress testosterone production. Enjoy nuts in moderation and opt for those lower in L-arginine, such as almonds.

10. Processed Foods:

Processed foods often contain a cocktail of unhealthy ingredients, including excessive sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. These foods can contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance, and inflammation, all of which are detrimental to testosterone levels. Focussing on whole, unprocessed foods can help you maintain healthy hormone levels.