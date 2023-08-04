7 simple lifestyle changes to boost your testosterone naturally

Weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) have shown to be particularly beneficial for enhancing testosterone production (Image: Canva)

If you thought a sluggish libido is the only concern related to low testosterone levels, you are up for a shocker. A steroid hormone the body mainly produces in the male and female genitals, testosterone is one of the main drivers of physical changes during puberty in people assigned male at birth, like muscle development, voice changes, and hair growth. In adult males, healthy levels are important for general health, including disease risk and sexual function.

Even people assigned female at birth also produce testosterone but in lower quantities, and interestingly enough, testosterone plays an important role in their health and sexual well-being as well. Additionally, optimal levels of testosterone also help in increasing muscle mass and strength. While there are medical treatments available, making some simple lifestyle changes can play a significant role in naturally boosting testosterone levels. Here are seven effective and scientifically-backed ways to enhance your testosterone levels without the need for medication:

1. Maintain a balanced diet:

A well-rounded diet plays a crucial role in hormonal balance. Focus on consuming nutrient-rich, whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Essential nutrients like protein, zinc, carbs, vitamin D, and healthy fats are especially important for testosterone production. Oysters, nuts, seeds, and oily fish like salmon are excellent choices to incorporate into your diet.

2. Get enough sleep:

Quality sleep is essential for overall health, including testosterone production. Research suggests that sleep deprivation can lead to decreased testosterone levels. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night to optimise hormone production and improve your vitality.

3. Engage in regular exercise:

Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to boost testosterone levels naturally. Engage in both resistance training and cardiovascular exercises. Weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) have shown to be particularly beneficial for enhancing testosterone production.

4. Manage stress:

Chronic stress can lead to increased cortisol levels, which may negatively impact testosterone production. Incorporate stress-reduction techniques into your daily routine, such as meditation, yoga, deep-breathing exercises, or spending time in nature. These practices can help lower cortisol levels and promote hormonal balance.

5. Maintain a healthy weight:

Excess body fat, especially around the abdomen, can contribute to lower testosterone levels. Aim to maintain a healthy weight through a combination of a balanced diet and regular exercise. Losing even a small amount of weight can have a positive impact on your hormone levels.

6. Limit alcohol consumption:

Moderate alcohol intake may not be harmful, but excessive alcohol consumption can adversely affect testosterone production. Limit your alcohol consumption to maintain optimal hormone levels and overall well-being.

7. Get daily dose of vitamin D:

Vitamin D, often referred to as the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ is crucial for testosterone synthesis. Spend time outdoors in the sun, especially during the morning or late afternoon, to naturally boost your vitamin D levels. If sunlight exposure is limited, consider taking a vitamin D supplement after consulting with a healthcare professional.