How to get strong, healthy nails: Get these essential vitamins and nutrients from your diet

Healthy nails: Nutrients like biotin, iron, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and E play a vital role in promoting nail strength and growth (Image: Canva)

If you want nails that don't break, crack or peel, you need more than those manicure sessions. Yes, just eating well, consistently, can make your nails look fabulous. But here’s the catch. Not just any food will do, you need to load up on vitamins and minerals that nourish your nails from within.

Says celebrity dermatologist Dr Batul Patel, Founder & Medical Director, The Bombay Skin Clinic, "Nails are more than just an accessory; they are a reflection of our overall health, and healthy nails are important, for both functional and aesthetic purposes. Just like the rest of our body, they require a nourishing diet to thrive."

Agrees Dr Manoj Kutteri, CEO & Medical Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre, "Within these nutrients lies the secret to achieving strong and resilient nails. Nutrients like biotin, iron, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and E play a vital role in promoting nail strength and growth." He adds that while biotin, the acclaimed nail fortifier, works wonders for their overall health, iron prevents brittle nails and zinc supports the maintenance of the nail matrix. Also, the dynamic trio of vitamins A, C, and E contribute to collagen production and shield against damage, leaving nails vibrant and protected.

If you want to keep your nails strong, and healthy, focus on your diet. Experts say you must include the following in your diet.

Protein rich foods: The foundation of our nails lies in a protein called keratin. Therefore it is important to ensure an adequate amount of protein in our diet. "To nourish and strengthen nails, ensure your diet includes enough protein-rich foods. These include an array of options like lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes, and plant-based proteins such as cottage cheese, tofu, and tempeh," says Dr Kutteri

Biotin-rich foods: Biotin or vitamin B7 is a powerhouse nutrient that plays a key role in promoting healthy cell growth and is essential for the metabolism of protein-building amino acids that fuel nail growth and stave off brittleness. "Consider adding eggs to your meals, as they boost nail health," suggests Dr Patel. He adds, "Eggs contain vitamin B7 (biotin) that enhances the structure of keratin, the key protein in nails. Thus, including eggs in your diet can naturally improve nail strength." You can turn to a variety of other biotin-rich foods, such as almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, whole grains, and sweet potatoes. These are some of the delightful options that can nurture your nails from within, ensuring they stay strong and vibrant.

Foods rich in minerals: Foods rich in minerals are good for nail health, according to Dr Kutteri. "Iron, zinc, and silica are essential players for strong and healthy nails. Iron deficiency can lead to brittle nails. It is crucial to incorporate iron-rich foods like beans, lentils, tofu, spinach, and chicken into your diet. Additionally, zinc, found in oysters, lean meats, pumpkin seeds, legumes, and almonds, is vital for synthesising keratin in the nails," he suggests. Silica is yet another important mineral that enhances nail strength and growth while improving their appearance. Dr Kutteri recommends including foods like oats, cucumbers, bell peppers, and leafy greens in your meals to harness the benefits of silica for your nails.

Other factors: Keep in mind that while a balanced diet can play a crucial part in nail health, it's not the sole factor to consider. Dr Patel emphasises the significance of proper nail care, steering clear of harsh nail products and processes, and addressing any underlying health conditions. "These aspects are crucial in maintaining strong nails. Moreover, before making significant changes to your diet, it's advisable to consult a doctor or a registered dietitian," he suggests.