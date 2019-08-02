App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Motor Vehicles Bill recognises cab aggregators

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out how the bill would affect these companies and what are the norms in place for them.

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha affecting cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.

Given the badge of taxi service providers, the bill will now recognise these companies as cab aggregators considering they are internet companies and do not own vehicles that run on the roads.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out how the bill would affect these companies and what are the norms in place for them.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #India #Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill #Ola #Uber

