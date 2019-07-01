Reporter's Take | Haryana proposes minimum area norms for residential, industrial colonies be reduced

The Haryana government has proposed minimum area norms for residential and industrial colonies be reduced. As per the revised norms, the minimum area proposed for developing a residential plotted colony is now 25 acres for hyper areas, 20 acres for high potential areas, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low potential zones.

Earlier, it was 100 acres for hyper and high potential areas, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low areas.

In this edition of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to find out what the proposed changes by the Haryana government are and how they might bring respite to homebuyers.