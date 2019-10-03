Reporter's Take | Analysis of M&M-Ford joint venture

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Ford are setting up a joint venture in India. The venture will allow Mahindra to get access to Ford facilities.

M&M's previous joint venture was with French carmaker Renault about 10 years ago which did not turn out very well.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks with Swaraj Baggonkar to understand how this joint venture will help Mahindra and Mahindra.

