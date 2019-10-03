App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Analysis of M&M-Ford joint venture

M&M's previous joint venture was with French carmaker Renault about 10 years ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Ford are setting up a joint venture in India. The venture will allow Mahindra to get access to Ford facilities.

M&M's previous joint venture was with French carmaker Renault about 10 years ago which did not turn out very well.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks with Swaraj Baggonkar to understand how this joint venture will help Mahindra and Mahindra.

Watch the video for more.

tags #Auto #Ford #India #joint venture #Mahindra & Mahindra #video

