Political Bazaar | Narendra Modi government swearing-in ceremony

Viju Cherian chats with Gaurav Choudhary about the swearing-in ceremony and the future plans of NDA.
Around 8000 guests will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This will also become important as major portfolio distribution will be known today keeping an eye on the finance portfolio.Viju Cherian talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary about the ceremony and the future plans NDA in terms of allocation of ministries, budget and bring the economy back on track.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:55 pm