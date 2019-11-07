Political Bazaar | Maharashtra government formation: New twist in BJP-Shiv Sena tussle

Even as 14 days have passed since the results of the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections were announced, the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance still seem to have not reached an agreement on forming the government in the state.

While the stalemate over the chief minister’s chair continues, the Shiv Sena’s demand of BJP respecting the 50-50 seat sharing formula continues to remain a problem in forming the government.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with CNN-News 18, Political Editor, Marya Shakil to find out what is happening as far as the formation of the government in Maharashtra is concerned.

