Political Bazaar | EVM tampering and ECI’s credibility

After allegations of Electronic Voting Machine malfunction and hacking, opposition parties alleged that the EVMs were switched.
This comes at a time when Election Commission has been facing internal troubles due to Ashok Lavasa wanting dissent in poll code violation cases to be made public.Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian and Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary discuss the EC and EVM problems.
First Published on May 22, 2019 04:19 pm