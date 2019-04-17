App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi government report card: The impact of GST

In the second of this seven-part series, we take a look at the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

As voting is underway to elect India's 17th Lok Sabha, Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary examines the schemes and policies of the NDA government introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the second of this seven-part series, we take a look at the Goods and Services Tax (GST). On July 1, 2017, India moved from multiple taxes like VAT, Octroi and Excise duty to GST.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #GST #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

