Millennial Pulse | Why urban youth is not buying BJP’s hyper-nationalistic narrative

At least 15 million new voters, who turned 18 years old, have been added to the electoral roll and will have the right to cast ballot in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

With the race to the Prime Minister’s post heating up, Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa headed to HR College of Commerce & Economics, one of Mumbai’s premier educational institutes to find out how well-versed is the younger generation in India in terms of politics.

In the first episode of this series titled ‘Millennial Pulse’, students spoke their minds and gave us insights on what factors would influence them as first-time voters.

They discussed the visions of PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and everything that has been happening in the run-up to the elections.

Watch the video to find out what the next generation wants from a nation’s leader.