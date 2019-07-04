Managing Money with Moneycontrol | SEBI guidelines for debt funds

Kayezad Adajania, head of personal finance at Moneycontrol joins in to share the details of these new guidelines
After more than six months of turmoil in debt funds fueled by defaults, companies missing interest payments, mutual fund schemes’ NAVs falling, SEBI has finally stepped in released a revised set of mutual fund guidelines.Kayezad Adajania, head of personal finance at Moneycontrol joins in to share the details of these new guidelines. He also explains the impact will these norms have on debt funds.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:15 pm