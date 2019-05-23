App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Rahul Gandhi's NYAY no match for Modi wave

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol gets in conversation with Sumit Pande, Political Editor, CNN News18 to understand what this means for Indian politics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

There’s no denying the saffron wave. The BJP is all set for an absolute majority on its own.  “India wins yet again!” PM Modi tweeted

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol gets in conversation with Sumit Pande, Political Editor, CNN News18 to understand what this means for Indian politics.

He also discusses what does the disappointing performance by Congress means for the party and is it time for them to go for a serious introspect.

 

First Published on May 23, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Election #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

