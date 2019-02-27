IAF’s Mirage-2000: The jet behind the surgical strikes

Early on February 26, a fleet of Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out “non-military pre-emptive” strikes on one of the biggest terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan.

The attack comes 12 days after the Pulwama suicide blast that claimed the lives of 40 personnel of the CRPF.

Watch the video to find out why the Indian Air Force used Mirage-2000 jets to carry out the attack.