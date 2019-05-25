Explained: How is government formed?

The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls are out and we do know that the NDA will form as the next government. So, let's take a look at what is the entire process of formation of the government.

What happens if a single party gets majority?

If a single party or a party with pre-poll alliance gets a majority as is the case this time, they can stake claim to form the government. If no political party or alliance manages to receive an absolute majority, it is known as a hung parliament.

In case a single party is unable to achieve the 272 seats needed for a majority, political parties can form coalitions with other parties. If a party or an alliance doesn’t have an absolute majority, it can also get external support from a political party to form the government.

This time, the BJP as a single party has won 303 seats obtaining an absolute majority and along with its allies in the National Democratic Alliance have secured 353 seats. In such a scenario, the president invites the leader of the single largest party to form the government and usually gives the leader 10 days to prove majority.

Current situation

So right now, the leaders in the current government will resign in a cabinet meeting. The Election Commission of India will submit the final results of Lok Sabha elections to the President of India. The President will invite the leader of the party to form the next government.

The party will decide who will be their leader and the leader will choose his council of ministers. A swearing-in ceremony date is fixed by the party, when the next Prime Minister and his council of ministers take oath before taking office. It is expected that PM Narendra Modi will take oath next week as the prime minister of the world's largest democracy.

