you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: All about alliances

So what are alliances and why are they formed, Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit explains all that and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cometh the elections, cometh the alliances. It is a topic that we see being passionately debated inside every newsroom and in every political rally. The political pundits discuss them, while the political leaders strategize about them.

And for good reason. Alliances are known to make or break governments.

So what are alliances and why are they formed, Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit explains all that and more.
First Published on May 11, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

