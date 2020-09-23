172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-a-close-look-at-new-labour-reform-bills-passed-in-parliament-5875551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | A close look at new labour reform bills passed in Parliament

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the major changes announced by the government in the three labour legislations.

Moneycontrol News

The government has introduced three crucial labour legislations including the Industrial Relations Code Bill, Code on Social Security Bill and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020 for labour reforms.

The Bills were passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid a boycott by the Opposition.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 05:15 pm

