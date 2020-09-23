Explained | A close look at new labour reform bills passed in Parliament

The government has introduced three crucial labour legislations including the Industrial Relations Code Bill, Code on Social Security Bill and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020 for labour reforms.

The Bills were passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid a boycott by the Opposition.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the major changes announced by the government in the three labour legislations.