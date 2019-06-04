App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Employment is a challenge we face and will fix: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma, he talks about the government’s top priorities which include employment and fixing public sector enterprises.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

‘Cycle man’ Arjun Ram Meghwal the elected MP from Bikaner has been given the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and also the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises portfolio in the Modi 2.0 government.

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma, he talks about the government’s top priorities which include employment and fixing public sector enterprises.

Meghwal also claimed that the Congress still does not fulfil the requirement of the leader of opposition tag.

Close
Watch the interview for more.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.