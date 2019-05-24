App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What to expect from the first 100 days of Modi 2.0

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to know what to expect from NDA 3 in the first 100 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Narendra Modi-led NDA was successful in retaining majority seats in Lok Sabha which assured that they will be at the helm of the country's affairs for another five years.

In their first term, the Modi government had wound down the planning commission and formed the NITI Aayog to replace it.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to know what to expect from NDA 3 in the first 100 days.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Business #Economy #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #markets #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your ...

Salman Khan would love to play the first Great Khan of the Mongol Empi ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev catch up before India begins i ...

Kangana Ranaut hogs on sweets like there's no tomorrow at Taher Shabbi ...

Anurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi about a troll threatening his daug ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Elections Results 2019: Urmila Matondkar files a complaint about 'disc ...

UK's Ruling Party Welcomes May's Resignation, Sets Out Leadership Plan

Union Cabinet Recommends Dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha

McBaby: Woman Gives Birth in McDonald’s Car Park, Husband Rushes to ...

After Thumping Poll Victory, PM Narendra Modi Set to Make First Foreig ...

Amrinder Gill’s Latest Track Darshan Mehnge from Laiye Je Yaarian is ...

Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Supports Indian Cricket Team, Fan ...

‘Operation Kamal’ Would be Met With ‘Operation Hand’, Karnatak ...

Meet the Silent RSS Warriors Who Gave Mamata Banerjee Sleepless Nights ...

Most Turncoats Fail to Win in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

Narendra Modi's second term in office: From job creation, tax rates to ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Gorakhpur, 2 doctors suspended afte ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to turn it to talkin ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.