App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Thanks to Virgin Atlantic, flights to London now cheaper

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand if Virgin Atlantic will fill the void left by Jet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The relaunch of Virgin Atlantic between Mumbai and London is set to bring relief to the flyers.


After the suspension of operations by Jet Airways in April this year, airfares had spiked.


In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand if Virgin Atlantic will fill the void left by Jet.

Close
Watch the video for more


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #airfares #Carrier Jet Airways #Editor's Take #London flights #video #Virgin Atlantic

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.