Editor's Take | Thanks to Virgin Atlantic, flights to London now cheaper

The relaunch of Virgin Atlantic between Mumbai and London is set to bring relief to the flyers.
After the suspension of operations by Jet Airways in April this year, airfares had spiked.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand if Virgin Atlantic will fill the void left by Jet.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 05:45 pm