Editor's Take | Takeaways from RBI’s financial stability report

The report speaks of greater supervision on the NBFCs as they are no longer a small segment in the economy with their outstanding loans being close to 20 percent of the banking system.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its financial stability report which focuses on Non-Banking Financial Company's (NBFCs).
The report speaks of greater supervision on the NBFCs as they are no longer a small segment in the economy with their outstanding loans being close to 20 percent of the banking system.In this edition of Editor's Take, Madhuchanda Dey explains to M Saraswathy the major points of the financial stability report.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:13 pm