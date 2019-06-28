App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Takeaways from RBI’s financial stability report

The report speaks of greater supervision on the NBFCs as they are no longer a small segment in the economy with their outstanding loans being close to 20 percent of the banking system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its financial stability report which focuses on Non-Banking Financial Company's (NBFCs).

In this edition of Editor's Take, Madhuchanda Dey explains to M Saraswathy the major points of the financial stability report.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:13 pm

