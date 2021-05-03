eye-on-india COVID-19 | Cloves, steam inhalers are a strict no; menstruating women can take vaccine While it is absolutely safe to take the vaccine during menstruation. during pregnancy and lactation, it has not been approved yet, says Dr Sudarshan Ballal. Steam inhalation does not help combat the virus, and In fact, it can cause scalding. Don't depend on the immunity you may have got from being infected in the first wave. It may not last and you could get re-infected. It is important to get vaccinated, says Ballal.