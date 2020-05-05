Business Insights| Home vs livelihood: The dilemma of migrant workers

Special buses and trains have been arranged at the request of state governments to ferry stranded people home.
On April 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed state governments to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, patients and others stranded by the lockdown to their respective states from different parts of the country.
As there is a fear of spreading coronavirus, migrant workers are desperate to go home.
First Published on May 5, 2020 09:27 pm