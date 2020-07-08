Business Insight | Bajaj Auto, Skoda face disruption following Aurangabad lockdown

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how the week-long lockdown will impact automakers like Skoda and Bajaj Auto.
Aurangabad authorities have announced a strict lockdown from July 10-18 after fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city.
The lockdown means trouble for automakers who restarted operations at the plant on April 23 at half the capacity.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 11:26 am