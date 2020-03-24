Big Story | The Finance Bill amendment may cause your fuel bill to rise

The parliament passed the Finance Bill on March 23 and as part of the amendments to the bill, the government has increased the cap on special additional excise duty from Rs 10 to Rs 18 on petrol and from Rs 4 to Rs 12 on diesel. The amendment gives powers to the government to raise the duty by up to Rs 8 per liter on both petrol and diesel at any time it wishes.

In his episode of the Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why is this being done when crude oil prices are hovering near all-time lows and what will the government use this mop up for.