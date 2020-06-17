App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:33 PM IST

3-Point Analysis | Which banks dominate the Indian financial sector?

The top five banks have a disproportionately large share in incremental deposits and credit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the outset, readers might ask why we are attempting to analyse the market share positions of banks when only 16 out of the 34 listed lenders have declared financial results and data for the year-ended March 31 so far.

The answer lies in the fact – and as our study shows – that only a few of them matter. The top five banks have a disproportionately large share in incremental deposits and credit. So, who are these entities and what does this composition mean for the financial system?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:33 pm

