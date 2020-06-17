3-Point Analysis | Which banks dominate the Indian financial sector?

At the outset, readers might ask why we are attempting to analyse the market share positions of banks when only 16 out of the 34 listed lenders have declared financial results and data for the year-ended March 31 so far.

The answer lies in the fact – and as our study shows – that only a few of them matter. The top five banks have a disproportionately large share in incremental deposits and credit. So, who are these entities and what does this composition mean for the financial system?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes.