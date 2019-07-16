App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What RBI’s quarterly housing survey report reveals about affordable housing

Housing affordability has worsened in recent years, with demand remaining skewed in favour of regions with greater economic viability and affordability.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Last week, the Reserve Bank of India published its quarterly report on residential asset price monitoring survey.

The report reveals that the growth in credit driven by buoyant market conditions has had an inflationary impact on the housing prices.

Housing affordability has worsened in recent years, with demand remaining skewed in favour of regions with greater economic viability and affordability.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the current scenario of housing affordability.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #India #RBI #Real Estate #video

