3-Point Analysis | US President Donald Trump's $1 trillion stimulus package

The Trump administration pressed on the enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 6,000, with over 100 reported deaths. The stimulus package proposes direct payments of around $1,000 to individual Americans, in order to blunt the economic pain due to the virus outbreak.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to discuss the measures being mulled by the White House to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.