3 Point Analysis | US Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

The US Federal Reserve in its March meeting yet again said that it would be patient in changing policy rate due to global economic worries and muted inflation pressures.

The Fed has also given a temporal definition of patience. Financial projections suggest that there would not be a rate hike this year. Further, balance sheet unwinding would halt by Sept’19 after the process itself slows down from May.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the reasons given by the Fed to not hike rates and what it means for India and other countries.