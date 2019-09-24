3-Point Analysis | These FMCG, auto stocks are best buys post corporate tax cuts

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand which stocks would benefit the most from the tax cut.
Finance Minister's move on reducing corporate taxes was cheered by both the leaders of India Inc and equity markets as well.
Nifty rose by more than 700 points and Sensex rose more than 3,000 points after the announcement on September 20.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand which stocks would benefit the most from the tax cut.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:38 pm