3 Point Analysis | Non–life insurers post robust premium growth in February

Private non-life insurance players continue to gain market share.

Total gross direct premiums underwritten by non-life insurers (general insurers, standalone private health insurers and specialised state-run insurers) grew a healthy 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) in February, data released by Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India on March 18 showed.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on what's working for the sector and which insurer is the best bet for investors.