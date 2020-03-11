App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Multiplex stocks hit by coronavirus outbreak, investors need to remain cautious

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's the road ahead for them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stocks of listed multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure fell sharply last week on news of rising confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. With the increase in the number of cases, footfalls in multiplexes are expected to decline as people tend to avoid public spaces.

Despite the slowdown in the media industry, one segment that has stood out is that of multiplexes, the third-largest segment in the Indian media and entertainment sector by revenue, after television and print.

Despite challenging economic environment, the sector managed to deliver stable advertising growth in 9M FY20. Multiplexes will be worst affected if COVID- 19 spreads widely. Investors should pay close attention to multiplex stocks keeping it in their watch list.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's the road ahead for them.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #3Point Analysis #Business #coronavirus outbreak #India #multiplex #video

