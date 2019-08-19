App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Is Coal India a good bet at current valuations?

The company is below its historical valuation due to a 33 percent correction in the past year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coal India reported a 22.2 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 4,629.87 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if Coal India could be a good pick.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 04:56 pm

