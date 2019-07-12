App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | IndiGo boardroom tussle

The tussle has gone so far that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had to be brought into the matter.

IndiGo which is part of InterGlobe Aviation has been in the news due to the fight between two of its largest shareholders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.

The tussle has gone so far that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had to be brought into the matter. The share prices of the airline also fell by 15 percent.

IndiGo is a profitable carrier in India and since Jet Airways' fall the aviation industry has become attractive.

Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis of the continuing struggle of the major shareholders of IndiGo and whether this fight will negatively impact investors.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 07:10 pm

